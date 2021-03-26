Scooter rider killed in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a man who was riding a scooter in Miami and fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and Second Street, Friday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

Police said the person behind the wheel left their SUV behind, got into another vehicle and took off.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

