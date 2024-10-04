MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is opening up and sharing his story days after, police said, he was struck while riding a scooter by a driver who kept on going.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the hit-and-run near the intersection of Delaware Parkway and 20th Street, Sunday evening.

Surveillance video captured startled neighbors rushing to the aid of Gilberis Lopez-Hernandez moments after, detectives said, he was hit by a red car that blew a stop sign.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old victim spoke with 7News through an interpreter from his bed at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“And the guy just fled away,” he said.

The severely injured father of three was headed home from work when he was hit. Now he’s laid up and hurting.

When asked what he’s been going through since the crash, Lopez-Hernandez replied, “A lot of pain, haven’t been able to move until a little while ago.”

While the Ring surveillance video does not capture the moment of impact, it recorded audio of the crash, as well as the raw reactions from eyewitnesses before the driver of the red car sped away.

“Don’t leave! Give me the tag!” a woman is heard screaming in the video.

Investigators believe the subject was behind the wheel of what they believe is a Chevy Camaro or Ford Mustang.

Back at JMH, Lopez-Hernandez said he is trying to get better.

“I’ve been on medication and drugs for the past 72 hours,” he said.

The victim said he has already undergone surgery to his thigh and knee.

“He’s traumatized, and he’s scared with all the responsibility he has,” the interpreter said as he translated Lopez-Hernandez.

As if the physical pain weren’t enough, there are concerns for Lopez-Hernandez’s sick wife in Cuba.

Lopez-Hernandez said he came to Miami a year ago to try and provide a better life for his family with a good job, so money could be sent for pressing needs back home.

Now he’s the one who’s got needs, as he faces an uncertain future.

Lopez-Hernandez’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. In addition, Lopez-Hernandez’s employer said he is offering $10,000 for any information about the driver.

