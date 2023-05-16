MIAMI (WSVN) - A person riding a scooter was transported to an area hospital in critical condition after, police said, the scooter and a car collided.

Police responded to the scene, located at NW 7th Street and NW 12th Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the person in the vehicle appears to be uninjured. Traffic homicide is investigating.

