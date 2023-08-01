MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A scooter went up in flames after a hit-and-run on the streets of Miami Beach, sending the rider to the hospital. The search is on for the person who slammed into him.

Just feet from Miami Beach’s famous Lincoln Road, a fiery crash has police trying to track down the driver who left a scooter rider to die.

A witness reacted to the incident moments after the wreck happened around 7 p.m. on Monday night.

“I tell you, in today’s accident, people don’t stop,” said one witness.

A couple of witnesses told 7News that a red BMW hit the scooter on 16th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, sending the rider straight to the ground.

“He was going to turn to the right, and the red car t-boned him and he flew,” said witness Carlos Farreyo.

Minutes later, first responders arrived, quickly loading the victim into the back of an ambulance. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, wheeled in wearing a neck brace.

Firefighters doused the scooter with water, becoming just a charred piece of metal.

Police blocked that intersection off temporarily to gather evidence, tasked with finding that driver.

The scooter rider was reported to be suffering from minor injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

