MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed one person to a hospital after they were struck while riding a scooter in South Beach by a driver who kept on going, police said.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in front of the police department’s headquarters on Washington Avenue and 11th Street, just after 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle involved hit the scooter and took off.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

