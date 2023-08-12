SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after they were struck in Southwest Miami-Dade while riding a scooter by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along Krome Avenue, near Southwest 136th Street, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

FHP troopers arrived to find the rider of a black scooter suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives have not provided details about the vehicle that struck the victim, as they continue to investigate.

As of late Saturday afternoon, the motorist has not been located.

Officials urge anyone with information about this crash or the driver’s whereabouts to dial *FHP (*347).

