HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man operating a scooter was airlifted to a hospital after veering into traffic and being struck by a vehicle in Homestead, according to police.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 152nd Avenue and Campbell Drive, Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred when the scooter operator veered into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved in the incident, a black Tesla, was seen with its windshield shattered and red marks around its four tires.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the man as a precaution, and he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with traffic investigators.

