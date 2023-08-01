KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - As ocean temperatures rise due to severe heat waves, a serious risk is affecting coral reefs.

On Tuesday, a group of scientists from the University of Miami (UM) is hoping to tackle the situation as they gathered in Key Biscayne.

Coral reefs, a vital part of our ocean’s ecosystem, are suffering in this heat just as much, if not more than humans are. The heat is causing the coral reefs to be bleached which means they are under more stress and are subject to mortality.

Even in some of the most resilient reefs, temperature readings have gone up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We had a huge effort over the last couple of decades here in Florida and elsewhere around the world to create coral nurseries and to establish protocols for out planting to restore the reefs,” said Dr. Cynthia Lewis, director of the Florida Keys Marine Laboratory.

UM’s Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science plans on rescuing the coral to further help them at their facility off Virginia Key.

“Right now we’re getting our corals from our off-shore coral nursery so that we can bring them back into the lab and land-based facilities so we can keep the water temperature down,” said one scientist.

Scientists are hoping to prevent a complete loss of these corals if the heat wave continues. Therefore, they will be monitoring the off-shore coral for bleaching and try to understand methods in restoring them.

“There are corals that can live in hotter water,” said another researcher. “We just have to find them and try to repopulate with them.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.