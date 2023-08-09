MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - School nurses are all set for the academic school year, which is right around the corner, thanks in part to an informative conference being held in Miami Gardens.

Nurses joined social workers and mental health professionals at Florida Memorial University on Wednesday for the Children’s Trust’s annual HealthConnect School-Based Health Professional Development Conference.

The event was part of a strategy session before the start of the school year to receive the latest information on the newest advancements in terms of general health.

“Every year before the school year starts, The Children’s Trust gathers with multiple school nurse agencies so that we can go over the current trends and go over any new information that is being presented so that we can serve the schools better and the staff better,” said Eduardo Barrios, a registered nurse at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The two-day event hopes to help focus on growth and overcoming adversities in schools for students.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.