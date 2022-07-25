WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of school buses caught on fire at a depot in West Miami-Dade.

Flames and black smoke poured out of the vehicles parked at a depot along Northwest Seventh Street, near where the Palmetto and the Dolphin expressways intersect, Monday afternoon.

Crews responded and quickly got to work to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

