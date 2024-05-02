MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami-Dade County school bus led to an intersection blockage in Miami Gardens as police attempt to clear the scene and investigate.

On Thursday morning, 7Skyforce was over the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and 17th Avenue where the school bus, displaying route number 2419, was involved in a collision with two other SUVs, which appeared to be severely damaged.

Despite the impact, there were no reports of injuries among children on the bus. Some parents who were informed about the incident appeared to be on the scene.

Following the crash, another bus arrived on the scene. It was not involved in the collision, but it was there to possibly transport children to their school.

As a result of the crash, the entire intersection was closed to all traffic, forcing drivers to detour around the blockage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene and confirmed one individual was transported to a local hospital under a trauma alert.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

