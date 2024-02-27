NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people with minor injuries.

The collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of 79th Street and 17th Avenue. While the damage to the bus appeared minor, five other cars were also involved and suffered damages.

Reports from the scene indicate that there were children on the bus, but according to police, none of them were injured.

Two adults involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.