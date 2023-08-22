SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County school bus was involved in a collision during the early hours of Tuesday morning, leading to traffic disruptions and temporary road closures in the area.

The incident took place beneath the Turnpike overpass on Southwest 216th Street.

While details remain limited, it is believed that a black suburban vehicle and a school bus were involved in the crash.

As a result, heavy delays are expected and police have shut down traffic westbound at Frontage Road.

The eastbound lanes, however, remain open for traffic flow but commuters will not be able to head northbound on the turnpike.

Commuters are advised to anticipate slowdowns and seek alternate routes.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders were observed providing assistance to the school bus driver, who was subsequently placed onto a stretcher.

Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The extent of any potential injuries to passengers, including students who might have been on the bus, remains unknown at this time.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the factors that contributed to the accident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

