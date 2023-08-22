SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade School bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Southwest 216th Street underneath the Turnpike overpass.

Information is limited at this time but it is believed a suburban and the Miami-Dade school bus collided.

As a result, heavy delays are expected and police have shut down traffic westbound at Frontage Road.

Eastbound is open but commuters will not be able to head northbound on the Turnpike.

First responders were seen assisting the school bus driver onto a stretcher. Her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No students were seen being taken with injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.