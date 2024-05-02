MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-car crash involving a Miami-Dade County school bus led to one person being hospitalized after the collision blocked a Miami Gardens intersection for several hours.

On Thursday morning, 7Skyforce was over the intersection of Northwest 183rd Street and 17th Avenue, where the school bus, displaying route number 2419, was involved in a collision with two other SUVs, which appeared to be severely damaged.

Despite the impact, there were no reports of injuries among children on the bus. Some parents who were informed about the incident appeared to be on the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene and confirmed a passenger of one of the SUVs was transported to a local hospital under a trauma alert.

Following the crash, another bus arrived on the scene. It was not involved in the collision, but it was there to transport children to their school.

As a result of the crash, the entire intersection was closed to all traffic, forcing drivers to detour around the blockage. The cleanup effort lasted several hours, but the bus and the cars involved in the crash were towed away.

Investigators told 7News that based on preliminary information, the driver of one of the vehicles struck the bus as it was making a left turn onto 183rd Street.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.