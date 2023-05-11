PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County school bus was seen smashed into a power pole, Thursday morning.

Fire rescue responded to the scene at Southwest 88th Street and South Dixie Highway.

According to Pinecrest Police, there were no students on the bus at the time, just a driver who was checked out on the scene.

No one needed to be transported to the hospital and the scene remains active.

It is believed the bus was in an accident with a vehicle that also demonstrated damages.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

