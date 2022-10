NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people are hurt after a chain reaction crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Three cars and a school bus collided on Northwest 119th Street and 17th Avenue, Friday morning.

Two adults and a child from one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.

No one on the bus was hurt.

Officers are investigating who was at fault.

