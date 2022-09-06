HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Hialeah has offered a crucial tool to help find missing people.

Officials unveiled and distributed scent kits at the South Florida Autism Charter School on Tuesday.

Inside each kit is a swab to collect DNA and materials to capture someone’s scent, which will make it easier for search dogs to detect.

“So you have the scent of your child, so if your child goes missing, you can call the City of Hialeah Police Department, and they will have a way to start the trace and start finding out where the child is and where the child may have gone,” said Vivian Casals-Munoz, Hialeah councilwoman.

Officials plan to get more scent kits to hand out to seniors and their families in the community.

