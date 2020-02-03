SB Turnpike shut down after truck overturns in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have shut down all southbound lanes along the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade after a truck overturned on the highway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 74th Street exit, just after 5:15 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the truck has leaked fuel onto the highway. Hazmat crews have responded and are working to contain the leak.

Officials said no one has been transported in connection with the crash.

However, the entrance to the southbound Turnpike from Northwest 74th Street remains open and unaffected.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they plan to shut down the northbound lanes as they investigate the crash.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

