SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shut down all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade following a crash that has sent two people to the hospital.

Traffic cameras showed Miami-Dade Police officers diveriting traffic to the Bird Road exit ramp, just after 5:30 p.m., Friday.

The crash took place near Miller Drive, or Southwest 56th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have also responded to the scene of the crash.

Paramedics have transported the victims to an area hospital as trauma alerts.

Officials have not provided further details about the victims’ conditions, as police continue to investigate.

