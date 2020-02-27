SB Palmetto Expressway shut down at NW 122nd St due to multi-vehicle crash

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound Palmetto Expressway mainlines are shut down at Northwest 122nd Street due to a major crash involving at least 10 vehicles.

Hialeah Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce HD observed a bus, tractor-trailer and several damaged cars.

One right express lane was also blocked.

It’s unclear how many people are hurt, but one man was seen being wheeled to an ambulance.

