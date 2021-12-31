SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened all southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade hours after, they said, a wrong-way crash sent two women to the hospital.

Traffic cameras showed Miami-Dade Police officers diverting traffic to the Bird Road exit ramp, just after 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene.

According to FHP, a woman behind the wheel of a red Toyota sedan was heading north in the southbound lanes when she collided with a gray Volkswagen sedan traveling south near Miller Drive, or Southwest 56th Street.

Investigators said the impact caused the Volkswagen to overturn.

First responders had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.