SB Palmetto Expressway partially closed near 154th St. exit after multi-vehicle crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened two southbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near the Northwest 154th Street exit, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the truck lost its load as a result of the crash, and one of the vehicles involved has been rendered disabled.

Officials said there are no significant injuries.

Authorities said tow trucks are on their way to remove the vehicles.

Troopers initially shut down all southbound lanes, but two lanes have since reopened to traffic.

They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.