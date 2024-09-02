NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 was closed for nine hours on Sunday as crews worked to clean up gallons of fuel after a crash caused a fuel tanker to overturn . The lanes have since been reopened.

The accident happened just before, 12:30 p.m.,near the Northwest 119th Street exit in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a red pickup truck and a silver Lexus sedan were involved in a crash. As a result, the Lexus collided into the tanker, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Cellphone video taken by a driver, showed the massive delay with cars backed up for miles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and dozens of law enforcement personnel were on site trying to manage the chaos.

Everyone involved in the accident only suffered minor injuries.

