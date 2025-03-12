NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving two box trucks on Florida’s Turnpike South left three lanes blocked Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said a disabled box truck was blocking the right lane near NW 199th Street when another box truck crashed into it, causing the disabled truck to overturn.

Furniture and debris spilled all over the roadway.

FHP reported minor injuries.

The blocked lanes backed up traffic for miles. All roads have since been reopened.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.