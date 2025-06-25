MIAMI (WSVN) - All southbound lanes of the Don Shula Expressway have been shut down after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling in the southbound lanes of State Road 874 just after 5:00a.m. when she noticed an immobile vehicle. The deputy turned on her emergency lights to provide assistance when another vehicle crashed into her cruiser, causing her to rear-end the disabled vehicle.

7News Drone Force hovered above the scene, where the cruiser was seen surrounded by debris and shattered glass. It appears the vehicle that causes the chain-reaction crashed remained at the scene.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in stable condition as she only suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Heavy delays are expected, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

Both MDSO and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating.

