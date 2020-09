MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers will need to come up with a new exit strategy due to a major road closure.

The southbound Interstate 95 ramp to westbound 836 will be closed from 11:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

The closure is part of the ongoing work to reconfigure the Interstate 395 corridor from the Dolphin Expressway.

Detours will be posted.

