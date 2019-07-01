SB I-95 ramp to EB I-395 reduced to 1 lane until 2023

MIAMI (WSVN) - Heads up, Miami drivers! One lane will be closed on the southbound Interstate 95 ramp to eastbound Interstate 395 for a very long time.

By very long time, we mean it.

Construction as part of a five-year $802 million reconstruction project will require one lane be closed on the ramp until mid-2023.

🚧 Major 95/395 Lane Closure 🚧 – Begins: Monday 7/1

– 95 SB ➡️ 395 EB ramp reduces from 2 lanes to 1 lane

– For FOUR years! 🤯 (2023)

– Expect 95 SB delays! 😩

– Watch 👀 for drivers trying to merge last minute! 🤬 Part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 DESIGN-BUILD PROJECT PLS RT! pic.twitter.com/66CYRptw33 — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) June 29, 2019

Drivers who want to take the ramp should keep left ahead of time and watch out for other drivers trying to cut in at last minute.

