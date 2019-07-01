SB I-95 ramp to EB I-395 reduced to 1 lane until 2023

MIAMI (WSVN) - Heads up, Miami drivers! One lane will be closed on the southbound Interstate 95 ramp to eastbound Interstate 395 for a very long time.
By very long time, we mean it.
Construction as part of a five-year $802 million reconstruction project will require one lane be closed on the ramp until mid-2023.
Drivers who want to take the ramp should keep left ahead of time and watch out for other drivers trying to cut in at last minute.
