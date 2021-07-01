MIAMI (WSVN) - Transportation officials announced a major overnight closure along Interstate 95 in Miami for construction purposes.

Beginning at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews shut down all southbound lanes of the highway where it intersects with State Road 836.

In addition, crews closed the southbound ramp to eastbound I-395.

Contractors are pouring concrete for a new bridge.

Detours are posted, but officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

I-95 is set to reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

