HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 have reopened in Hialeah hours after, authorities said, a man was struck and killed by a truck in rush hour traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Miami Gardens Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Friday.

According to investigators, the pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by a commercial landscaping truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded and airlifted the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries

Troopers closed the southbound lanes between Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 138th Street while they investigate. Drivers were diverted into the median so they could access the express lanes.

Just after 9:10 p.m., FHP officials confirmed the highway was back open.

