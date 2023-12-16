MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A major storm system continued to wreak havoc across South Florida, bringing lashing winds and relentless rounds of rain across the region, but the miserable weather did not deter visitors who braved the elements to have a good time on a Saturday night.

Strong wind gusts of at least 50 miles per hour were reported, and they’re expected to stick around until early Sunday morning.

Meteorologists said isolated severe weather could involve a random tornado, a waterspout and hail. Drivers are advised to avoid being on the road, if possible, due to low visibility in parts of the region.

The culprit behind the inclement weather is an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that will continue to move across Florida and taking a big swath of rain in a northbound direction.

A street flood advisory was issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties. It has since expired.

And yet, the nasty weather proved to be no obstacle for revelers who filled bars on Fort Lauderdale Beach and Ocean Drive after the sun went down.

The party did not stop at Palace Bar near 10th and Ocean. The hot spot is known for its epic drag shows, and Saturday night was no exception.

“Rain, sleet or snow, there is always a drag show, honey,” said emcee Tiffany Fantasia.

The drag diva later spoke with 7News about Miamians’ resilience.

“We’re from Miami. We put on a show regardless. Unless there’s a big hurricane coming, we are still going to perform,” said Fantasia.

Fans appreciated the performers’ dedication. Gabriel Cambrano flew in Eduador to be a a part of all the fun.

“I just arrived here today,” he said.

The rest of Ocean Drive, however, was essentially a ghost town, as the winds and rain kept most people away.

“This is not normal,” said a passer-by.

But despite the unfavorable weather, Leon Gogol and his friend, who are visiting from Germany, opted to ditch their shirts when heading out.

“Miami is the best. In Germany, it’s very cold, but Miami Beach is perfect,” he said.

Hours earlier, 7News cameras on Saturday captured several passers-by on the Hollywood Broadwalk who opted to go outdoors.

A couple visiting from Michigan said they haven’t even been able to get to their Airbnb.

“We’ve been waiting to check in to our Airbnb for like five hours,” said one of the visitors

“I was here like a couple of years ago, so not what I’m used to, but we’ll make the best of it,” said the other visitor. “It should be good tomorrow.”

It was more of the same on Fort Lauderdale Beach: windy, with rain suddenly increasing then petering out. Rinse, repeat.

Businesses in Hollywood put up sandbags, and the orange beach barricades remained in place.

But the wet conditions did not deter some people from grabbing their umbrellas and ponchos and taking a stroll.

Susan said she’s the making the most of it.

“Not very good, but conducive to day drinking,” she said.

George from New Jersey doesn’t mind the rain. It certainly beats the weather that’s waiting for him back home.

“I’m evading the cold, so I think it’s great. Even though it’s windy, it’s not sunny, but it’s still better than what I have over there,” he said.

Tracy, on the other hand, does mind.

“Well, it’s crazy. It looks like we’re having a hurricane,” she said. “I’ve never seen the water like this before. It’s crazy.”

Still, others chose to look at the silver lining.

“It could have been snow. Better than snow,” said a woman.

A few tourists on Miami Beach came in to take a peek at the big waves, which reached heights of up to 12 feet.

“We don’t have an ocean where we’re from, so seeing waves this big is kind of cool, so we’re just checking out the sights,” said visitor Kailee Schultz

Cameras captured a couple of runners caught in the pelting rain.

Organizers of the Seminole Winterfest Boat Parade on Friday decided to cancel the annual event for only the second time in 52 years due to the wicked weather.

“It’s with profound sadness and disappointment that we have decided to cancel,” said Lisa Scott Founds, the parade’s president and CEO, during a news conference as she fought back tears.

Marine experts said no vessels are safe in weather like this.

“Conditions out there right now, regardless of experience or equipment that you are on, are incredibly unforgiving,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Deputy Hector Rodriguez.

As of late Saturday night, Miami International Airport reported 123 flight delays — 111 departures and 11 arrivals — and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported 40 delays.

The worst of the bad weather was expected to travel across South Florida between 8 p.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on Sunday.

For weather-related weekend closures, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.