MIAMI (WSVN) - Time is ticking to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Miami-Dade County for the August primaries.

The deadline is Saturday at 5 p.m.

You can call 311, or go on the Miami-Dade Elections website to get your ballot.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.