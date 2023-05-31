MIAMI (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo was arrested and charged with voting irregularities, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The arrest was made on charges related to voting in a location where DeFillipo did not reside, confirmed Michael Pizzi, DeFillipo’s attorney.

7News cameras on Wednesday afternoon captured DeFillipo as he walked out of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

When asked about his charges and whether he had anything to say to his constituents, DeFillipo replied, “Everything is under investigation, and we will prevail.”

In December, the mayor’s residency and the legal authority for him to lead North Miami Beach came into question after a complaint was filed by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics & Public Trust.

The lawsuit alleged that DeFillipo lived outside of city limits, which violates residency requirements for elected officials.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle elaborated on the allegations during a press conference held Wednesday afternoon.

“He voted illegally three times: in August of 2022, in the primary election, then again later in the general election of October 2022, and then again in the general election in November of 2022,” she said.

DeFillipo’s arrest comes a month or so after the City of North Miami Beach decided to drop its lawsuit against him.

“From the beginning, this was a bought-and-paid-for, massive political witch hunt by political opponents of the mayor who want to maintain control of the City of North Miami Beach purse strings,” said Pizzi.

Three city leaders were in protest of the allegations after they refused to attend a commission meeting back in January where DeFillipo continued to deny the allegations.

“I am an investor,” said DeFillipo at the January commission meeting. “I invest in properties — I buy and sell properties — so they are assuming I live in a property that I don’t. I live here in North Miami Beach. I always have.”

The protests prevented the dais from making decisions because of the lack of quorum. The debacle over DeFillipo even led the city attorney at the time, Hans Ottinot, to resign in March.

DeFillipo not only faces a possible city charter violation, but three election code/unqualified voter felonies.

Cellphone data and real estate records, the state argues, proves he’s been living in Broward County since he sold his North Miami Beach home in December of 2021.

Authorities said DeFillipo did not update his address, and when he voted in three elections, he signed off on it, pretending to still live at a specific address in North Miami Beach.

“Our voting laws apply to everyone, anyone voting in any election,” said Fernandez Rundle. “There are no unwritten exceptions.”

A spokesperson for North Miami Beach issued a statement that reads, “Following the news conference by State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, the City of North Miami Beach will watch closely as the legal process runs its course. To rebuild trust in this community is no small feat; however, we are focused on earning your confidence back. NMB is a resilient community, and together we will emerge stronger from this. We thank you for your continued support as we work towards a more transparent and accountable city government.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can suspend DeFillipo pending the outcome of this case, but as of Wednesday afternoon, it’s unclear whether or not he will do so.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.