NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Looks like the Christmas magic will be moving to a new location this holiday season.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest will be headed to Northwest Miami-Dade.

The park filled with festive lights, carnival rides, fun and food will be on Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street.

The new location is said to be bigger than 30 football fields put together.

The new site opens on Nov. 9.

