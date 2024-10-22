NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa’s Enchanted Forest will not open for the 2024 season, as organizers take time to reflect on four decades of holiday memories shared with the South Florida community.

The announcement was made on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

The popular Miami attraction, known for its festive lights, rides, and holiday displays, has been a family tradition since 1983.

In the post, organizers expressed gratitude to the community for its support over the years, calling it “the true magic” behind the event’s success.

“While we won’t be welcoming visitors this year, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for being an integral part of our journey,” the post read.

Future plans for the event have not been announced.

