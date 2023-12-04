CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city welcomed a special out-of-town guest this weekend.

Firefighters in Coral Gables convinced Santa Claus to trade in his sleigh for a fire truck on Sunday.

The team rode around the city’s neighborhoods — handing out candy canes, waving to children and spreading plenty of holiday cheer.

This is the 13th consecutive year Santa has taken this brief break from his North Pole duties to come hang out in the Gables.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.