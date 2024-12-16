MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida families got an early visit from Santa Claus.

The Miami Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted this year’s “Marine Corps Toys for Tots” giveaway, Sunday afternoon.

Old St. Nick made a grand arrival via the U.S. Coast Guard, sailing across Biscayne Bay.

Not to be outdone, the Grinch showed up in style, riding in the basket of a Miami Beach Fire Department truck.

“We’re giving away presents, over 1,500 toys donated by the Marines. Barracks Legend Foundation donated another 400 toys, and then also, the community for two weeks have been donating toys to the post, and now we’re giving [them] away to over 100 families that showed up,” said Miami Beach VFW Senior Vice Cmdr. Alex Kruger-Dobrota.

Children lined up for toys and snapped pictures with both the big guy and his green counterpart, making it quite a memorable holiday celebration.

