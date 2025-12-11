MIAMI (WSVN) - It was toy time for a group of special kids in South Florida.

Children from the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade were treated to a toy giveaway at the Hank Kline Club in Miami, Wednesday afternoon.

As part of the festivities, Santa Claus arrived in style to say hello and spend time with the kids.

Old Saint Nick got some help from MLB legend Alex Rodriguez, who was once a member of the Boys & Girls Club when he was growing up in South Florida.

“I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the Boys & Girls Club, and it’s truly a great honor and a great responsibility to be able to give back to these kids that need so much,” said Rodriguez.

“A-Rod was one of these kids who, at one point, was at the club here, so this is just an opportunity to really celebrate, and he makes it happen and he makes it an amazing day for these kids, and we’ve got so many special things going on today, so it’s great to be able to celebrate a day like today,” said Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade president Alex Rodriguez-Roig.

The kids also got to enjoy several activities, including feeding animals from a petting zoo, riding inflatable slides and eating a wide array of food.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.