SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus left his sleigh in the North Pole to make a grand entrance at a South Florida park.

Jolly Old St. Nick surprised children in Sweetwater when he and his elves chose to fly in on a chopper, landing on a field at Ronselli Park, Saturday afternoon.

The reindeer also stayed behind for this stop, but Santa didn’t forget his bag filled with gifts.

Two hundred children got to take home a bicycle and pick out a toy. They also had their pictures taken with the big man himself.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.