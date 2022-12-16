SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade.

Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

He is American sign language certified giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun.

The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools were all smiles as they went back and forth signing with Santa.

They even got to snap a few photos together.

