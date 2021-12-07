MIAMI (WSVN) - Santa and Mrs. Claus delivered season’s greetings to a South Florida children’s hospital.

The Christmas couple spent the day, Tuesday, spreading joy at Jackson Memorial’s Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Old St. Nick and Mrs. Claus arrived by fire truck. The truck’s ladder lifted them high enough so they could wave to patients on the higher floors, giving them a taste of the season.

“We pair with the City of Miami Fire Department, and they come in, and Santa is going to go up on the crane and kind of kick off the holiday season for us,” said Holtz Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Heather Mahony.

Santa finished off the visit greeting the children in person and preparing some presents.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.