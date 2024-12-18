MIAMI (WSVN) - Santa Claus is a busy guy as he spreads joy throughout South Florida, and on Wednesday, he hitched a ride with local firefighters.

Every year, Old St. Nick puts smiles on children’s faces.

This year, it’s all thanks to his little helpers, City of Miami firefighters.

“Santa! Santa! Santa!” screamed a class of elementary students.

Dozens of children received a Christmas gifts from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

“Hello, everyone,” said Santa.

The giveaway was hosted by the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association and the Miami Fire Rescue, in partnership with Hasbro and Corazones Guerreros.

“Young kids are gonna meet Santa today and get a toy for Christmas. It’s a wonderful, wonderful event; we’re very proud of it,” said Miami Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hevia.

7News captured Santa and friends from Miami Fire Rescue visiting Watch Me Grow Learning Center, Wednesday morning.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus rode in style on a fire truck and arrived to see many excited children.

“Everybody gathers around, and they look at the fire truck, they look at Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and the elves, so the kids love it. They look forward to it every year,” said elementary schoolteacher Charisty Cuarezma.

But before Santa could make his rounds, his helpers were busy packing up toys.

“What they’re doing here is, they’re sorting the toys by child, by age, and if it’s a boy or a girl,” said Miami Fire Rescue Fire Capt. Alex Martinez.

The tradition, dating back seven decades, provides toys to hundreds of children every year.

“Like I said, a lot of children, it might be the only gift that they get this year, and that, to us, is the greatest gift,” said Cuarezma. “As teachers and staff that we work here, it’s the greatest gift we could give those children.”

Many firefighters donate their time and money to purchase many of the gifts distributed.

