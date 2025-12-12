SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Santa Claus is not only good at making thousands of toys each holiday season, he is also fluent in American Sign Language.

Santa showed off his signing skills in a special holiday meet and greet held at Dolphin Mall on Thursday morning.

Hearing impaired children got the chance to take pictures with the Jolly Old Elf and let him know what’s on their wish list this Christmas.

“It’s special because they’re all children that are hard of hearing so the fact that they can be able to communicate with Santa Claus in their own language is really important,” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, Marketing Sponsorship Director at Dolphin Mall.

The heartwarming celebration combined the magic of the holiday season with inclusivity and awareness.

