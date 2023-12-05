MIAMI (WSVN) - Santa and Mrs. Claus delivered some presents to some of South Florida’s youngest patients.

The Christmas couple visited Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami, Tuesday.

They handed out gifts that were gathered by the Mortgage Bankers Association of South Florida and handed them out to children undergoing treatment at the hospital to lift their spirits and spread some early holiday cheer.

“A lot of them do have to be here for the holiday season, so they’re separated from their families, they’re not able to spend time doing all the things that they would do every year celebrating this special time,” said Talia Mor with Holtz Children’s Hospital. “And so to bring that level of normalcy, and to really bring them a time where they’re able to celebrate, feel love, and feel a sense of belonging with everyone, is really important.”

The Claus’ also got a ride on a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ladder truck and waved to the children inside.

