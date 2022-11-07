(WSVN) - In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole making landfall in South Florida, cities in Miami-Dade and Broward County will begin distributing sandbags in multiple locations on Tuesday.

Miami Springs

A sandbag filling station will open Tuesday from 10 a.m. until sans runs at the Miami Springs Community Center (1401 Westward Drive). Residents must show proof of residency and bring their own bags. Sandbags will not be provided. Limit 5 per household.

City of Pompano Beach

Sandbag distribution will begin on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pompano Beach Airpark at 1660 NE 10th St. The bags are free for Pompano Beach residents with a maximum of 10 bags per household. Proof of residency will be required.

Fort Lauderdale

Distribution for residents only will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. at Mils Pond at 2201 NW 9th Ave.

Deerfield Beach

Sandbags are available for residents only starting at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 210 Goolsby Blvd. Limit 10 bags per household.

Oakland Park

Sandbags are available to Oakland Park residents for self-service pick-up while supplies last at the Public Works Facility at 5100 NE 12th Terrace. Sandbags are provided with proof of Oakland Park residency in limited quantity.

Lauderhill

Two locations will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for residents only with valid proof of residency at Veterans Park (7600 NW 50th St.) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42nd Way).

