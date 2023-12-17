SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community came together to feed a need in Southwest Miami-Dade, just in time for the holidays.

The Salvation Army and a minority-owned dealership group teamed up to give out 100 boxes of food and gift cards to families.

The giveaway was held Saturday morning at West Kendall Toyota, located at 13800 SW 137th Ave.

Lori Bean, a spokesperson for Bean Automotive Group, said it’s important to give back.

“To help our community during the holidays with food, giving them food for their families,” she said. “There’s a lot of families that just can’t seem to get it together to get food and gifts for their children during the holiday season.”

The boxes were packed with canned goods and cereal, enough to feed a family of four.

