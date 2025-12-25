NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-long holiday tradition continued in Miami as two faith-based organizations worked together in their shared mission of service and compassion.

On Christmas morning, the spirit of giving was on full display at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“They see other people coming in from the community to give them love and that goes beyond anything that words can express,” said David Jenett, the volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army.

It’s the 15th year the Salvation Army has worked alongside the Greater Miami Jewish Federation to provide festive Christmas meals to those in need, turning their compassion into action on a day centered around community and belonging.

“Those that have should be able to give to others and it’s part of a Jewish tradition and value, regardless of what someone has, is there are always people that have less so if we’re able to get something ourselves, whether it’s time, whether it’s money, resources, but more so as a community coming together, it’s part of our tradition,” said Scott Kaplan, the director of the Jewish foundation.

More than 250 guests were welcome for a hot holiday lunch, prepared by chef Gary Lampner, from Eggwhites Catering, alongside dozens of volunteers who began meal prep in the early hours on Thursday.

“We see the appreciation, you know, on the residents’ faces, you know, we make really good food, so it’s not just, you know, an industrial experience or a cafeteria experience, you know, we make an elevated menu and presentation so I think that they really appreciate the fact that they’re getting something special,” said Lampner.

Seeing the hundreds of guests enjoy a lively meal together brought a sense of fulfillment for Lampner, who saw the opportunity of serving these meals as a way of living up to the goodwill his father always spoke of..

“The Salvation Army was an organization that actually visited and gave the kids toys and shoes, so he always told me to remember the Salvation Army, so it was the perfect opportunity to be able to volunteer our time, help those in need and also to honor my father,” said Lampner.

