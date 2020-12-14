Salvation Army opens Joy Center Toy Shop in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Salvation Army of Miami made a grand opening for the holidays.

The organization opened its Joy Center Toy Shop near Red Road and West 76th Street in Hialeah, Monday morning.

The toys will be distributed to thousands of families in South Florida who are unable to put a gift under the Christmas tree for their children due to expenses incurred by COVID-19.

“It always amazes me how the public comes out and they buy toys for children that they don’t even know, and so, the Salvation Army and myself, we’re very appreciative of what the community has done this year,” said Salvation Army Maj. Kathy Williams.

The toy shop is part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which allows donors to choose a child, or Angel, to donate to anonymously.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.