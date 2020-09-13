Sally’s remnants cause overnight flooding as South Florida residents report water damage

MIAMI (WSVN) - As Tropical Storm Sally inches toward the Gulf Coast, South Florida residents said heavy rains and extensive flooding caused property damage and put a damper on their weekend plans, but they’re thankful the system wasn’t more powerful.

Cameras captured several drivers in downtown Miami stuck on flooded streets after Sally brought in overnight downpours early Sunday morning.

It was a similar situation in Hollywood, where a 7News viewer sent a picture of his car stranded in standing water.

Floodwaters also caused a parking lot in Hallandale Beach to resemble a small lake.

On Saturday, the storm left at least two homes near a new development site in South Miami-Dade with devastating damage.

“We woke up, and our whole house was flooded,” said one of the homeowners, who asked not to be identified.

“It all runs down into our two properties,” said the other homeowner.

“We woke up at like 8 in the morning, noticed our whole kitchen, everything until the first step of our stairs was underwater,” said a homeowner.

But most of the day Sunday saw calmer conditions. There was less rain and less wind, but still some choppy water out on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

In Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, residents said they lucked out during this storm.

“It was still flooded a little, but not as bad as it usually is,” said Aesha Lewis, who works in the area.

But despite not bearing the brunt of the storm on Saturday, some said it put a pause on their plans.

“I ride a bike, so I couldn’t go out riding. It was an indoor gym day,” said Brickell resident Joyce Gonzalez.

Others said they’re grateful it wasn’t more severe and they hope whose who were impacted are able to recover quickly.

“I can imagine how that would be, because it’s pretty difficult when you get water damage in your home and everything,” said Lewis. “It’s pretty expensive.”

As of 10 p.m., about 150 customers in Miami-Dade and about 100 in Broward were still without power, according to Florida Power and Light.

