MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring has become a tradition in Miami Shores, as Saint Rose of Lima hosts its 69th annual church carnival this weekend.

Organizers said the event is not exclusive to the parish but open for the entire community to celebrate, come together, and have a good time.

“You really see the community come together,” said Robert Van Mossel, the chairman of Saint Rose of Lima. “You see the people. You get the responses from the neighbors that actually come; you see how much enjoyment they get out of the event.”

There are plenty of rides, games, food, and fun for the whole family.

The proceeds will go to the benefit of the school and the church.

The carnival will run through Sunday night.

